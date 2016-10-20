BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
Oct 20 Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp :
* Freddie Mac October 2016 outlook
* Don't expect much increase in total home sales going forward with a slight decline in seasonally-adjusted sales in Q4
* "Even if worldwide bond yields recover to pre-Brexit status quo, mortgage interest rates are likely to remain low for an extended period"
* Expect a gradual rise in mortgage interest rates throughout remainder of 2016 and into 2017
* Forecasting house prices will grow at a 5.6 percent annual rate in 2016, moderating to 4.7 percent in 2017
* Mortgage activity, which benefited from low mortgage rates post-brexit, starting to see slowdown in refinance activity that will persist into next year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing