BRIEF-Petrowest announces restructuring and refinancing update
* Petrowest Corporation announces restructuring and refinancing update
Oct 20 Coca-cola Co
* The board of directors of the Coca-Cola company elects corporate secretary, declares quarterly dividend
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.35 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Petrowest Corporation announces restructuring and refinancing update
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures