BRIEF-Petrowest announces restructuring and refinancing update
* Petrowest Corporation announces restructuring and refinancing update
Oct 20 Caesars Entertainment Corp
* Press release - Caesars Entertainment, Caesars Entertainment Operating Co. further extend deadline to reach agreement on certain documentation with first-lien noteholders
* Caesars Entertainment-parties have extended deadline to finalize additional documentation related to debtors' amended joint plan reorganization
* Says extension will allow participants additional time to resolve remaining open items in pursuit of an agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures