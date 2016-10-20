Oct 20 Mack-cali Realty Corp

* Mack-Cali updates capital markets activity

* Mack-Cali Realty Corp - has sold approximately $465 million of assets year to date

* Mack-Cali Realty Corp - currently, mack-cali has contracts out for an additional $265 million of dispositions

* Mack-Cali Realty Corp - anticipates 2016 dispositions to total approximately $730 million

* Mack-Cali Realty-proceeds from dispositions are expected to be used to pay down debt, fund development, purchase suitable acquisitions if available

* Mack-Cali Realty Corp -"we look to refine our plan for 2017, we anticipate disposition activity in $500 to $600 million range depending on market conditions"