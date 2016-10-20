BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
Oct 20 Partnerre Ltd
* Partnerre Ltd announces acquisition of Aurigen
* Partnerre Ltd - cash consideration for transaction is C$375 million
* Partnerre Ltd says acquisition is expected to be financially accretive to Partnerre's book value per share in 2017
* Partnerre Ltd - acquisition will be financed through utilization of Partnerre's excess cash on hand Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing