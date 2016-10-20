Oct 20 Partnerre Ltd

* Partnerre Ltd announces acquisition of Aurigen

* Partnerre Ltd - cash consideration for transaction is C$375 million

* Partnerre Ltd says acquisition is expected to be financially accretive to Partnerre's book value per share in 2017

* Partnerre Ltd - acquisition will be financed through utilization of Partnerre's excess cash on hand