BRIEF-Petrowest announces restructuring and refinancing update
Oct 21 ITT Inc
* ITT elects Nicholas C. Fanandakis to its board of directors
* Fanandakis is executive vice president and chief financial officer of E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Co
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures