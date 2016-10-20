BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
Oct 20 WashingtonFirst Bankshares Inc
* Reports net income growth of 58% over 2015 q3 results; continues record earnings for 2016
* Q3 earnings per share $0.31
* Qtrly assets under management $280.8 million versus $218.1 million last year
* Qtrly net interest income $15.8 million versus $14.2 million last year
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing