Oct 20 WashingtonFirst Bankshares Inc

* Reports net income growth of 58% over 2015 q3 results; continues record earnings for 2016

* Q3 earnings per share $0.31

* Reports net income growth of 58% over 2015 q3 results; continues record earnings for 2016

* Qtrly assets under management $280.8 million versus $218.1 million last year

* Qtrly net interest income $15.8 million versus $14.2 million last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: