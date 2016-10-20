BRIEF-Petrowest announces restructuring and refinancing update
* Petrowest Corporation announces restructuring and refinancing update
Oct 21 Skechers Usa Inc
* Skechers announces third quarter 2016 financial results
* Q3 earnings per share $0.42
* Sees q4 2016 sales $710 million to $735 million
* Q3 sales $942.4 million versus i/b/e/s view $954.4 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.46 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Skechers usa inc - expects its ongoing capital expenditures for remainder of 2016 to be approximately $5 million to $10 million
* Skechers usa - at quarter end, total inventory, including inventory in transit, was $523.3 million, a $23.1 million increase, or 4.6 percent over september 30, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Petrowest Corporation announces restructuring and refinancing update
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures