Oct 21 Skechers Usa Inc

* Skechers announces third quarter 2016 financial results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.42

* Sees q4 2016 sales $710 million to $735 million

* Q3 sales $942.4 million versus i/b/e/s view $954.4 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.46 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Skechers usa inc - expects its ongoing capital expenditures for remainder of 2016 to be approximately $5 million to $10 million

* Skechers usa - at quarter end, total inventory, including inventory in transit, was $523.3 million, a $23.1 million increase, or 4.6 percent over september 30, 2015