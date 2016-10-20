BRIEF-Petrowest announces restructuring and refinancing update
* Petrowest Corporation announces restructuring and refinancing update
Oct 21 Martin Midstream Partners LP
* Martin midstream partners announces agreement to divest of corpus christi terminalling assets & quarterly cash distribution & release date of third quarter 2016 results
* deal for $93 million
* also announced it has declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.50 per unit, or $2.00 per unit on an annualized basis
* Mmlp expects to receive net proceeds of approximately $93 million after transaction fees and expenses Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures