Oct 21 Athenahealth Inc :

* Athenahealth, Inc reports third quarter fiscal year 2016 results

* Q3 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.60

* Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.35

* Q3 revenue $276.7 million versus i/b/e/s view $280.8 million

* Sees fy 2016 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $1.65 to $1.85

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.47 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2016 non-gaap adjusted gross margin 63.5% - 64.5%

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.77, revenue view $1.10 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Expect 2016 gaap total revenue to be near mid-point of $1,085 million to $1,115 million guidance range