BRIEF-Petrowest announces restructuring and refinancing update
* Petrowest Corporation announces restructuring and refinancing update
Oct 21 Athenahealth Inc :
* Athenahealth, Inc reports third quarter fiscal year 2016 results
* Q3 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.60
* Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.35
* Q3 revenue $276.7 million versus i/b/e/s view $280.8 million
* Sees fy 2016 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $1.65 to $1.85
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.47 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees fy 2016 non-gaap adjusted gross margin 63.5% - 64.5%
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.77, revenue view $1.10 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Expect 2016 gaap total revenue to be near mid-point of $1,085 million to $1,115 million guidance range
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures