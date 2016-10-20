Oct 20 Texas Capital Bancshares Inc

* Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. announces operating results for Q3 2016

* Q3 earnings per share $0.87

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.86 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Texas Capital Bancshares Inc - Net interest income was $166.7 million for Q3 of 2016, compared to $157.1 million for Q2 of 2016

* Texas Capital Bancshares Inc - Net charge-offs for Q3 of 2016 were $7.4 million compared to $12.0 million for Q2 of 2016