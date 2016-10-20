Oct 20 Maxim Integrated Products Inc

* Maxim Integrated reports results for the first quarter of fiscal 2017

* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.48

* Q1 revenue $561 million versus I/B/E/S view $560.8 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.47 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share $0.48 excluding items

* Sees Q2 2017 revenue $520 million to $560 million

* Maxim Integrated Products Inc - company's 90-day backlog at beginning of December 2016 quarter was $371 million

* Q2 revenue view $540.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q2 2017 earnings per share $0.40 to $0.46 excluding items

* Sees Q2 2017 GAAP earnings per share $0.37 to $0.43

* Maxim Integrated Products - Q1 results affected by pre-tax special items which primarily consisted of a $27 million gain on sale of business among others

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.44, revenue view $540.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S