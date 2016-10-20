Oct 20 Farmers National Banc Corp

* Farmers National Banc Corp. announces 2016 third quarter financial results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.20

* Q3 earnings per share $0.20 excluding items

* Farmers National Banc Corp - total loans were $1.40 billion at Sept 30, 2016, versus $1.30 billion at December 31, 2015, representing annualized growth of 10.2%

* Farmers National Banc - net interest margin for 3 months ended Sept 30, 2016 was 3.97%, 13 basis points increase from quarter ended September 30, 2015

* Farmers National Banc Corp - quarterly net interest income $17.2 million versus $16.5 million last year