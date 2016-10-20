BRIEF-Petrowest announces restructuring and refinancing update
* Petrowest Corporation announces restructuring and refinancing update
Oct 20 Forward Air Corp
* Forward Air Corporation reports third quarter 2016 results
* Sees Q4 2016 earnings per share $0.37 to $0.41
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.51
* Q3 earnings per share $0.39
* Q3 revenue $249.6 million versus i/b/e/s view $248.3 million
* Sees q4 2016 adjusted earnings per share $0.53 to $0.57
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.64, revenue view $265.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures