Oct 20 Forward Air Corp

* Forward Air Corporation reports third quarter 2016 results

* Sees Q4 2016 earnings per share $0.37 to $0.41

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.51

* Q3 earnings per share $0.39

* Q3 revenue $249.6 million versus i/b/e/s view $248.3 million

* Sees q4 2016 adjusted earnings per share $0.53 to $0.57

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.64, revenue view $265.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S