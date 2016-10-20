BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
Oct 20 American National Bankshares Inc
* American National Bankshares inc. Reports third quarter 2016 earnings
* Q3 earnings per share $0.45
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.46 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* American National Bankshares - net interest income before provision for loan losses increased to $12.4 million in q3 of 2016 from $12.1 million in q3 of 2015
* American National Bankshares inc - for 2016 quarter, net interest margin was 3.50% compared to 3.64% for same quarter in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing