Oct 20 Fcb Financial Holdings Inc

* FCB Financial Holdings, Inc. surpasses $8.5 billion in assets and reports record third quarter 2016 financial results

* Q3 core earnings per share $0.59

* Q3 earnings per share $0.60

* Q3 revenue $75.4 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.58 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says net interest income totaled $67.3 million in Q3 of 2016, an increase of 4 percent from $64.9 million in Q2 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: