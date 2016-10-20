BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
Oct 20 Fcb Financial Holdings Inc
* FCB Financial Holdings, Inc. surpasses $8.5 billion in assets and reports record third quarter 2016 financial results
* Q3 core earnings per share $0.59
* Q3 earnings per share $0.60
* Q3 revenue $75.4 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.58 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says net interest income totaled $67.3 million in Q3 of 2016, an increase of 4 percent from $64.9 million in Q2 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing