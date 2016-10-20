BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
Oct 20 Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc
* Boston Private Financial Holdings reports third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 earnings per share $0.22
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Net interest income for Q3 was $49.9 million, up 1% from $49.2 million for q2 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing