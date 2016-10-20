Oct 20 E*Trade Financial Corp

* E*Trade financial corporation announces third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.51

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly total net revenue $486 million versus $474 million in q2

* Q3 revenue view $471.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* E*Trade Financial corp - in quarter benfeit to provision for loan losses of $62 million versus $35 million for three months ended june 30,2016

* E*Trade Financial corp qtrly daily average revenue trades of 152,000, including 6,500 darts from optionshouse acquisition Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: