Oct 20 Apollo Education Group Inc

* Apollo Education Group reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 results

* Q4 revenue $492.5 million versus i/b/e/s view $471.6 million

* Q4 earnings per share $0.21 from continuing operations excluding items

* Q4 earnings per share $0.20 from continuing operations

* Q4 earnings per share $0.20

* Due to pending merger transaction company is not providing an updated financial outlook at this time

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S