UPDATE 1-Chile's Ripley and Mexico's Liverpool cancel merger
SANTIAGO, May 19 The planned acquisition of Chilean retailer Ripley by Mexican high-end department store chain Liverpool has been scrapped, Ripley said in a regulatory filing late Friday.
Oct 20 Apollo Education Group Inc
* Apollo Education Group reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 results
* Q4 revenue $492.5 million versus i/b/e/s view $471.6 million
* Q4 earnings per share $0.21 from continuing operations excluding items
* Q4 earnings per share $0.20 from continuing operations
* Q4 earnings per share $0.20
* Due to pending merger transaction company is not providing an updated financial outlook at this time
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SANTIAGO, May 19 The planned acquisition of Chilean retailer Ripley by Mexican high-end department store chain Liverpool has been scrapped, Ripley said in a regulatory filing late Friday.
SAO PAULO, May 19 Brazil's securities regulator said it launched four new probes against meatpacker JBS SA and other companies controlled by J&F Investimentos on Friday to investigate suspicious trades made before markets were rattled by the revelation of a plea deal by the company's top executives.