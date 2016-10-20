BRIEF-Petrowest announces restructuring and refinancing update
* Petrowest Corporation announces restructuring and refinancing update
Oct 20 Benchmark Electronics Inc
* Benchmark Electronics reports third quarter results
* Qtrly diluted eps $0.44
* Qtrly diluted eps - non-gaap $0.36
* Benchmark Electronics inc qtrly net sales $574 million versus $630 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 revenue view $584.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Benchmark Electronics inc sees Q4 2016 revenue between $590-$610 million
* Benchmark Electronics Inc sees Q4 2016 diluted gaap earnings per share between $0.33-$0.37 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Petrowest Corporation announces restructuring and refinancing update
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures