Oct 20 Benchmark Electronics Inc

* Benchmark Electronics reports third quarter results

* Qtrly diluted eps $0.44

* Qtrly diluted eps - non-gaap $0.36

* Benchmark Electronics inc qtrly net sales $574 million versus $630 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 revenue view $584.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Benchmark Electronics inc sees Q4 2016 revenue between $590-$610 million

* Benchmark Electronics Inc sees Q4 2016 diluted gaap earnings per share between $0.33-$0.37 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: