* Proofpoint announces strong third quarter 2016 financial results

* Q3 Non-GAAP earnings per share $0.19

* Q3 revenue $99.8 million versus i/b/e/s view $94.3 million

* Sees q4 Non-GAAP earnings per share $0.10 to $0.14

* Sees q4 2016 revenue $103 million to $105 million

* Sees fy 2016 revenue $371.7 million to $373.7 million

* Q3 GAAP loss per share $0.44

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Proofpoint inc - q4 GAAP eps loss is expected to be in range of $0.56 -$0.62per share

* Sees fy 2016 gaap eps loss is expected to be in range of $2.68 to $2.74 per share

* Sees fy 2016 non-gaap eps is expected to be in range of positive $0.28 to $0.33 per share

* Sees fy 2016 capital expenditures of $33.0 million to $35.0 million

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $0.09, revenue view $363.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S