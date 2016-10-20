BRIEF-U.S. SEC says NYSE Arca has updated existing application to list bitcoin investment trust
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing
Oct 20 Bryn Mawr Bank Corp
* Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation reports record third quarter net income of $9.4 million, strong loan growth continues, wealth assets approach $10 billion
* Q3 earnings per share $0.55
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.53 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly net interest income was $26.7 million, an increase of $90 thousand from $26.6 million for three months ended june 30, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
