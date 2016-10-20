Oct 20 Morningstar Inc

* Morningstar reports third-quarter 2016 financial results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.70

* Q3 revenue rose 0.4 percent to $196.1 million

* Morningstar says total assets under management and advisement for workplace solutions, , rose 20.7% to $103.4 billion as of end of quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: