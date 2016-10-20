BRIEF-Petrowest announces restructuring and refinancing update
* Petrowest Corporation announces restructuring and refinancing update
Oct 20 Proofpoint Inc
* Proofpoint signs definitive agreement to acquire Firelayers, extending Targeted Attack Protection (TAP) to SAAS applications
* Proofpoint - Purchase price is approximately $55 million, with approximately $46 million in cash and remaining approximately $9 million in proofpoint stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Petrowest Corporation announces restructuring and refinancing update
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures