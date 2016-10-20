Oct 20 Enterprise Bancorp Inc

* Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. announces third quarter 2016 net income of $4.7 million, quarterly loan and deposit growth of $87 million and $52 million, respectively

* Q3 earnings per share $0.41

Enterprise Bancorp Inc - Net interest income for three months ended September 30, 2016 amounted to $21.8 million, an increase of $1.9 million, or 9 percent