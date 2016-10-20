BRIEF-Petrowest announces restructuring and refinancing update
* Petrowest Corporation announces restructuring and refinancing update
Oct 20 X-Terra Resources Inc
* X-Terra Resources Inc. appoints Michael Ferreira as new president and chief executive officer
* Says Ferreira replaces Martin Dallaire who has resigned as president and chief executive officer
* X-Terra Resources Inc- Dallaire will continue to serve as chairman of board of directors and as a director of X-Terra
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures