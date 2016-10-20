Oct 20 Lake Sunapee Bank Group

* Lake Sunapee Bank Group reports 2016 third quarter results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.28

* Net Interest and dividend income for quarter ended september 30, 2016 decreased $131 thousand, or 1.20%, compared to Q2 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )