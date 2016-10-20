Oct 21 Clearwater Paper Corp

* Clearwater paper reports third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 sales $435.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $432.5 million

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.14 excluding items

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.05

* Adjusted EBITDA for quarter was $34.3 million, down 45.7% compared to Q3 2015 adjusted EBITDA of $63.2 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Net Sales in consumer products segment were $253.3 million for Q3 of 2016, up 2.5% compared to Q3 2015 net sales of $247.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )