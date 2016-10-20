BRIEF-Petrowest announces restructuring and refinancing update
* Petrowest Corporation announces restructuring and refinancing update
Oct 20 Supreme Industries Inc
* Supreme industries reports higher sales and earnings for 2016 third quarter and year-to-date
* Q3 earnings per share $0.29
* Q3 sales rose 15.4 percent to $74.8 million
* At end of q3 order backlog was $58.1 million, which was down from $74.4 million in order backlog at end of last year's same quarter
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures