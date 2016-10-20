BRIEF-Petrowest announces restructuring and refinancing update
* Petrowest Corporation announces restructuring and refinancing update
Oct 21 Advanced Micro Devices Inc
* Amd reports 2016 third quarter results
* Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $0.03
* Q3 revenue $1.307 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.21 billion
* Q3 loss per share $0.50
* For q4 2016, amd expects revenue to decrease 18 percent sequentially, plus or minus 3 percent
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.00 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says for q4 2016, amd expects revenue to decrease 18 percent sequentially, plus or minus 3 percent
* Qtrly gross margin was 5 percent, down from 31 percent from previous quarter
* Plan to further reduce debt by deploying a significant portion of remaining cash from our capital markets transactions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Petrowest Corporation announces restructuring and refinancing update
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures