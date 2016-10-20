Oct 21 Sprint Corp

* Sprint Corporation announces pricing of private placement offering of wireless spectrum-backed notes

* Priced an offer of $3.5 billion of series 2016-1 3.36% senior secured notes, class A-1

* Notes are being issued at 99.99834% of their principal amount