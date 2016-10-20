Oct 21 Independent Bank Corp

* Independent Bank Corp. reports third quarter net income of $20.5 million

* Q3 earnings per share $0.78

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.76 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Net interest income for q3 was $57.7 million, representing a $1.1 million, or 2.0%, increase over prior quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )