* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
Oct 20 Donegal Group Inc
* Says Kevin G. Burke appointed to the board
* Board of directors also declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $.1375 per share of company's class a common stock
* Announces appointment of director and quarterly dividend
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing