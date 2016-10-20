BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
Oct 21 Associated Banc-Corp
* Associated banc-corp reports third quarter earnings of $0.34 per share
* Q3 earnings per share $0.34
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.32 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Associated banc-corp - remain on track to meet 2016 loan guidance
* Associated banc-corp qtrly net interest income of $179 million was up $2 million, or 1% from q2 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing