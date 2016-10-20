Oct 21 Shore Bancshares Inc :

* Shore bancshares reports third quarter and nine-month results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.19

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Shore bancshares inc- net interest income was $9.7 million for q3 of 2016, compared to $9.0 million for q3 of 2015