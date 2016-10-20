BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
Oct 21 Shore Bancshares Inc :
* Shore bancshares reports third quarter and nine-month results
* Q3 earnings per share $0.19
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Shore bancshares inc- net interest income was $9.7 million for q3 of 2016, compared to $9.0 million for q3 of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing