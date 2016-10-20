BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
Oct 21 SB Financial Group Inc
* SB Financial Group, Inc. Announces third-quarter and nine-month 2016 results
* Q3 earnings per share $0.40
* Q3 revenue $101.1 million
* Says qtrly net interest income fully taxable equivalent $6.76 million $6.17 million
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing