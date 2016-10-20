BRIEF-Petrowest announces restructuring and refinancing update
* Petrowest Corporation announces restructuring and refinancing update
Oct 21 Boston Beer Company Inc :
* Boston beer reports third quarter 2016 results
* Sees fy 2016 earnings per share $6.30 to $6.70
* Q3 earnings per share $2.48
* Q3 revenue $253.4 million versus i/b/e/s view $280.2 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $2.60 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly depletions decreased 8% from comparable 13-week period in 2015.
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $6.46 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees 2016 depletions and shipments percentage change of between minus 6% and minus 2%
* Boston beer company inc says estimated capital spending of between $40 million and $60 million for 2017
* Sees 2017 depletions and shipments percentage change of between minus low single digits and plus low single digits Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures