BRIEF-Petrowest announces restructuring and refinancing update
* Petrowest Corporation announces restructuring and refinancing update
Oct 20 Penn National Gaming Inc
* Penn National Gaming names William J. Fair chief financial officer
* Penn National Gaming Inc - Appointment follows announced retirement of Saul V. Reibstein
* Penn National Gaming - Reibstein will assume a transitional role with through mid-2017 to ensure a seamless transfer of his CFO responsibilities
* Penn National Gaming Inc - Co has begun a search for a new chief development office Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Petrowest Corporation announces restructuring and refinancing update
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures