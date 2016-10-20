Oct 20 Penn National Gaming Inc

* Penn National Gaming names William J. Fair chief financial officer

* Penn National Gaming Inc - Appointment follows announced retirement of Saul V. Reibstein

* Penn National Gaming - Reibstein will assume a transitional role with through mid-2017 to ensure a seamless transfer of his CFO responsibilities

* Penn National Gaming Inc - Co has begun a search for a new chief development office