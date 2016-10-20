Oct 21 First Internet Bancorp

* Reports record quarterly net income

* Q3 earnings per share $0.68 excluding items

* Q3 earnings per share $0.55

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.50 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly net interest margin was 2.42% for Q3 compared to 2.39% for Q2 and 2.84% for Q3 2015

* Qtrly net interest income of $10.3 million, up 31.9 percent