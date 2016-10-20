BRIEF-Petrowest announces restructuring and refinancing update
* Petrowest Corporation announces restructuring and refinancing update
Oct 21 Amgen Inc
* Amgen announces positive top-line results from Xgeva (Denosumab) Phase 3 trial for delay of bone complications in multiple Myeloma patients
* Study met primary endpoint
* Adverse events observed in patients treated with xgeva were generally consistent with known safety profile of xgeva
* Secondary endpoints of superiority in delaying time to first sre and delaying time to first-and-subsequent sre were not met
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures