Oct 20 National Bank Holdings Corp

* National Bank Holdings Corporation announces record third quarter 2016 financial results and a 40% increase in the quarterly dividend

* Q3 earnings per share $0.30

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Increases quarterly dividend by 40 percent to $0.07 per share

* National Bank Holdings Corp - Qtrly fully taxable equivalent net interest income totaled $38.1 million, increasing $2.3 million

National Bank Holdings - At Sept 30, 2016, loans totaled $2.8 billion, increased $84.1 million, or 12.2% annualized, totaling $282.0 million