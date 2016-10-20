BRIEF-Petrowest announces restructuring and refinancing update
* Petrowest Corporation announces restructuring and refinancing update
Oct 20 Dxp Enterprises Inc
* Dxp Enterprises announces public offering of common stock
* Says offering 2.70 million common shares
* Net proceeds from offering to pay down outstanding borrowings under its credit facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Petrowest Corporation announces restructuring and refinancing update
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures