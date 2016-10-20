BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
Oct 20 Smart Employee Benefits Inc
* SEB announces $5 million unit offering
* Says proceeds from offering will be used for repayment of debt and working capital purposes
* Says co is no longer proceeding with two $1.25 million convertible note offerings previously announced Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing