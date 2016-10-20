Oct 20 Wealth Minerals Ltd :

* Wealth arranges $4.125 million non-brokered private placement

* Non-Brokered private placement of up to 3.75 million shares of company at a price of $1.10 per share

* Proceeds from placement to be used to fund initial option payment on atacama lithium project

* Wealth Minerals - proceeds to be used to fund costs for review of additional potential lithium mineral property acquisitions in South America

* Wealth Minerals - continues to assess additional potential lithium mineral property acquisitions in south america on which co is actively negotiating Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ;))