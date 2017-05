Oct 20 Apricus Biosciences Inc :

* Apricus Biosciences announces 1-for-10 reverse stock split

* Apricus Biosciences Inc - reverse stock split will be effective at 5:00 p.m. Pacific time on October 21, 2016