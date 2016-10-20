Oct 20 Green Plains Partners Lp :

* Green Plains Partners increases quarterly distribution

* Green Plains Partners LP - board of directors of its general partner declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.42 per unit

* Green Plains Partners LP - new distribution is 1.0 cent increase over previous quarterly distribution