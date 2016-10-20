Oct 20 Glacier Bancorp Inc :

* Glacier Bancorp, Inc announces results for the quarter ended September 30, 2016

* Q3 earnings per share $0.40

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly total interest income $85.9 million versus $80.4 million

* Glacier bancorp - net interest margin of 4.00 percent as percentage of earning assets, on tax equivalent basis, for current quarter, compared to 3.96 percent