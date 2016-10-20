BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
Oct 20 Glacier Bancorp Inc :
* Glacier Bancorp, Inc announces results for the quarter ended September 30, 2016
* Q3 earnings per share $0.40
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly total interest income $85.9 million versus $80.4 million
* Glacier bancorp - net interest margin of 4.00 percent as percentage of earning assets, on tax equivalent basis, for current quarter, compared to 3.96 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing