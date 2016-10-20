BRIEF-Petrowest announces restructuring and refinancing update
* Petrowest Corporation announces restructuring and refinancing update
Oct 21 Sonic Corp
* Sonic increases share repurchase authorization by $40 million
* Additional authorization allows for up to $195 million of common stock to be repurchased through august 31, 2017
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures