BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
Oct 20 Equity Bancshares Inc
* Equity Bancshares, Inc. announces regulatory approval of merger with Community First Bancshares, Inc., announces definitive merger agreement with Prairie State Bancshares, Inc., and reports nine-month earnings of $9.0 million for 2016
* Q3 earnings per share $0.32
* Equity Bancshares Inc- Merger is expected to be completed in Q1 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing