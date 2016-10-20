Oct 20 Equity Bancshares Inc

* Equity Bancshares, Inc. announces regulatory approval of merger with Community First Bancshares, Inc., announces definitive merger agreement with Prairie State Bancshares, Inc., and reports nine-month earnings of $9.0 million for 2016

* Q3 earnings per share $0.32

* Equity Bancshares Inc- Merger is expected to be completed in Q1 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: