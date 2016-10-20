BRIEF-Petrowest announces restructuring and refinancing update
* Petrowest Corporation announces restructuring and refinancing update
Oct 20 Aptargroup Inc
* AptarGroup announces new $350 million share repurchase authorization and raises quarterly dividend
* AptarGroup Inc says board also increased quarterly cash dividend by 7% to $0.32 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures